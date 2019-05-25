Paris and romance go together to justify why the French capital is called “the city of love”. For two sweethearts, Oluwaseun Awolowo, great granddaughter of late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, and her beau, Akintoye Bode-Kayode, they have been enchanted by the beauty of Paris. And for the final leg of their wedding ceremony, they dreamt and then created a perfect, extra chic and luxurious wedding that will remain unforgettable for everyone. Last weekend, the solemnisation of their love story was concluded in London and Paris. It was an amazing weekend as the first leg of the destination nuptials saw Seun and Akintoye walk into a lifetime of joy at the intimate wedding ceremony held at the Old Marylebone Town Hall, one of London’s most iconic wedding venues last Saturday. The train then moved to neigbouring France on Sunday for the main reception and the concluding part of the entire wedding ceremony that started in Lagos last month. At the Chateau de Vallery, a small community one hour south of Paris, the energy was surreal with series of activities—from the uplifting service to the fireworks at the oriental-themed wedding welcome party and then the after-party that had pop star, Davido, perform. In attendance were scores of Nigeria’s high society luminaries including wife of the Vice President and aunt of the bride, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, billionaire Femi Otedola, Eyimofe Atake, and Senator Florence Ita-Giwa. They all gathered at the 1548 exotic wedding venue to witness the real beginning of the young couple’s truly love story.

On Easter Monday in April, thousands of the crème of Nigerian high society had converged inside the Balmoral Convention Centre of the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos for the traditional marriage ceremony of Seun and Akintoye. The 27-year-old new bride is the daughter of Nigerian Export Promotion Council, NEPC boss, Mr. Olusegun Awolowo Jnr., who is also the first grandson of the late Sage, and the only child of Sisi Abbah Folawiyo, the widow of billionaire industrialist, Chief Wahab Iyanda Folawiyo. The groom, Akintoye is a scion of the Bode-Kayode and the famous Giwa-Osagie families.