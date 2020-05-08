Christian Agadibe

Fast rising singer, Segun John Ola-Fadunsin aka Segxzy has dropped a new single entitled, Joy.

According to the Port Harcourt-based singer, the new song has been making waves in the Garden City and also enjoying airplay on major radio stations across the country.

Commenting on the single, Segxzy said: “Joy simply talks about the eventuality of success after hard work. It also informs listeners that nothing can hinder one from achieving success as long as there is dedication and disregard to negative talks.”

With over 12 years experience as a marine specialist, Segxzy has sailed across the globe. The indigene of Ilesha, Osun State, who forayed into music at a tender age, blends his rhythm with Afropop and R&B. He cited the likes of Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti and Cocotea as artistes who have played major roles in shaping his craft.

Aside music, the Mechanical Engineer is also into business. He is the director of Segxzy & Co and boss of Segxzy Records.