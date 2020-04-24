Christian Agadibe

Fast rising singer, Ola- Fadunsin Segun John popularly known as Segxzy has recently dropped a new song titled, ‘Joy’

The Port Harcourt-based singer needs no introduction in the showbiz industry. The new song which has been making waves in Garden City cited the likes of Afro-beat legend Fela Anikulapo Kuti and few foreign acts which include Cocotea who plays major inspirational roles in his craft.

Commenting on the new song, Segxzy said: “JOY’ simply talks about the eventualities of success after several hardwork is put into play; it also informs listeners that nothing can hinder one from achieving success hence there’s dedication and disregards for negative talks. Also, it is a celebration anthem for those who have worked hard and graced with success.”

Segxzy who also has over 12 years experience as a professional marine specialist, has sailed almost across the globe, The songwriter and singer who is an indigene of Ilesha-West began his foray into music in Port Harcourt at a tender age.

Blending his rhythm with Afro Pop and R&B, Segxzy is the third child in a family of five(5) and he is a graduate of Mechanical Engineering from University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) and Auchi Polytechnic (AUCHIPOLY).

Aside music, he is a mechanical engineer who is also into various businesses. He is the director of Segz & Co Limited and also the CEO of Segz Records.

Excited singer, Segxzy who dropped a new single on YouTube under his personal label, (Segz Records) where he features Jeffy Jeff. “Joy” presently enjoys airplays on radio and television stations nationwide.