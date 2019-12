The Commission yesterday said its Kano zonal office seized over N643,942 million in 2019.

The Kano zonal Head of the EFCC, Akaninyene Eziman, said that the commission also recovered $706,800, 2,800 Yen and also 294,950 Riyal.

According to him, the Kano zonal office had also during the year received 495 petitions out of which 325 were signed and 100 cases in court while the commission also secured the conviction of 21 persons.