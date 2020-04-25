George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Residents of the World Bank Housing Estate (WBHE), New Owerri, have petitioned the Imo State Commissioner of Police over alleged incessant harassment and intimidation by persons from Umuguma community in Owerri West Council area of Imo state.

The residents under the aegis of World Bank Neighbourhood and Inhabitants Association complained that the traditional ruler of Ogbuosisi Umuguma, Eze Nnamdi Ugorji, the President General, Mr. Obasi Kamalu, the youth leader, Mr. Nneji Kamalu and one Chibuzor Kamalu had been forcefully encroaching and annexing portions of the Estate’s land for which they had received adequate compensation from both Federal and State governments.

The petition signed by Tony Ejinkonye, the President General of WBHE, Uwalaka C. O, the General Secretary and four other residents reads in part: “The Ogbuosisi, Umuguma have taken over the World Bank Community Hall premises forcefully, the World Bank market premises and the various school premises in World Bank and right now they have invaded, demolished and have forcefully entered into the only Health Centre in the World Bank and are demolishing and building at the health centre. We emphatically reject and will resist this invasion”

The petition advised the Commissioner of Police to call the trespassers to order to avoid clash with the residents.