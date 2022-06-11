From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nigerian Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) has called on the newly elected presidential candidates of the various political parties to select female running mates to enhance effective female participation in governance.

In a telephone interview with Saturday Sun on Friday, National President, Ladi Bala said having concluded the presidential primaries, the process of selecting running mates was now.

She applauded the processes and that led to the election of the candidates, but noted that there was the need for a gender sensitive representation in the entire political equation and balancing.

Her words: “There is no gainsaying that this has become imperative. It is against this backdrop that the association hereby appeals to political parties to, in the interest of inclusive society and development, should consider picking a woman as running mate for the office of president and governors of their respective states.

“It’s worrisome to note that rumours making the rounds are suggestive of male candidates being considered for the office of vice president by political parties,” she said.

She said the posture would not only negate the contribution of women to nation-building but, also endanger inclusive governance in Nigeria where all demography clearly indicated the need for a sense of belonging and giving equal opportunity for females to serve at the highest level.”

