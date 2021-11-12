From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Friday, assured the Idoma people that the selection of the new Och’Idoma will be transparently done.

Governor Ortom who gave the assurance when he paid a condolence visit to the Acting Ochi’Doma, Engr George Edeh and the entire Idoma Area Traditional Council in Otukpo promised that the laws guiding the selection process of a new Ochi’Doma will strictly be followed.

The Governor who stated this following the hunting expedition embarked upon by the Ochi’Doma IV, Agaba-Idu, Elias Ikoyi Obekpa about a month agosaid a meeting of stakeholders from Benue State will soon be convened to kickstart the selection process.

Accompanied by the State Deputy Governor, Engr Benson Abounu and other members of the State Executive Council, the Governor pledged the support of his administration to the acting Ochi’Doma and for a hitch-free succession process.

Governor Ortom also visited the family of Chief Obekpa where he also pledged his support as an adopted son in the family.

Responding, acting Ochi’Doma, Engr George Edeh commemded the Governor for his show of love to the entire Idoma nation, having sent his deputy earlier when the monarch went on hunting expedition.

He also lauded the Governor for the provision of a temporary abode for him as a befitting Palace is being reconstructed for the Idoma paramount king.

Receiving the Governor and his entourage at the Palace of the Ochi’Doma, his eldest son, Prince Ada Obekpa thanked the Governor for his concern for the family, saying they were extremely happy that he found time to visit them at this trying moment.

