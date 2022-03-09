By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

Yoruba One Voice (YOV), a coalition of Yoruba groups in the diaspora, have declared that self-determination for the Yoruba nation, and not the 2023 election, is their top priority.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Publicity Secretary of YOV, Mrs Omoladun Orolugbagbe, who noted further that the various challenges in the country have shown that Nigeria is confused going into the 2023 elections.

Orolugbagbe added that the diaspora group will continue to clamour for self-determination, saying the 2023 elections could not offer the needed solution to the myriads of problems bedevilling the country.

She highlighted rising insecurity, huge foreign debt, an unstable economy, unending political logjam across the country, human rights abuses and disregard for international law as reasons for the continuous agitations from Nigerians, mostly those in the diaspora.

‘It is unfortunate that for almost seven years now, President Buhari has spread hunger, pain, heightened insecurity and chaos.

‘He had also succeeded in etching Nigeria’s name in debt, making the country one of the leading debtor nations. For instance, there were reports that Buhari’s administration will be paying the International Monetary Fund (IMF) the sum of 3.51 billion dollars for debt servicing in five years. That is ridiculous for a country that is surviving on loan.

‘The administration had mortgaged the future of this country with huge foreign debts in order to stabilize the ailing economy.

‘Cases of kidnappings, banditry and Boko Haram, continue unabated and the country is even confused going into the 2023 elections.

‘Many of those that oppose the ugly narratives of this country have been silenced. A good example is the case of Sunday Adeyemo fondly called Igboho that was just been released from Benin Republic prison on health grounds.IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu is still in their custody.’

The YOV publicity scribe declared that the group will not relent in its clamour, maintaining that Yoruba in the diaspora are ready to agitate for self-determination, irrespective of the government’s attempt to silence dissenting voices.

‘We are the only ones that will decide the future of the next generation of people of our race.

‘We demand nothing but freedom and prosperity for Yoruba land. Let us, through our voices, say no to injustice. Let us continue to demand at every turn, nothing less than the Yoruba Nation.

‘Therefore, YOV and other Yorubas in the diaspora will continue to seek international support in the most conventional and intellectual manner in order to drive home our self-determination agenda.

‘We, therefore, believe also that we will never relent in the struggle. That is why it is very important for us to continue demanding for the Yoruba nation without infringing on the rights of others,’ she said.