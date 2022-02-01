No fewer than 245 youths from Dangote Cement Ibese Plant’s 16 host communities have been trained and empowered till date in different skills since the commencement of operations in Ibese with significant impact on the local economy.

This was disclosed by the Plant’s Director, Azad Nawabuddin, as the Ogun State government commended the organization for the economic value it has been adding to the people and government of the state.

Speaking in Ibese during the distribution of startup packs for 30 trainees at the end of a three-month intensive tailoring and fashion designing training for youths from its host communities in partnership with the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), the Ibese plant Director said the training was in furtherance of the company’s Community Youth Empowerment programme designed to improve the economy of the local communities by making the youths self-employed.

According to Nawabuddin, the successful completion of the training programme marked another milestone in the journey of community investment by Dangote Cement Plc. with the cardinal objective of contributing towards long term improvement of the local communities by delivering and sustaining value to them.

He said: “The 30 beneficiaries have joined the league of self-employed in our locality. These carefully selected male and female entrepreneurs have undergone intensive training in tailoring and fashion designing for three months, under the tutelage of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) and are receiving their certificates and startup packs, and by extension, their means of livelihood.