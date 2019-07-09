Uche Usim, Abuja

An official of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Nura Dahiru, an Assistant Superintendent of Customs who sauntered into the headquarters of the Service on Monday wearing the rank of Deputy Comptroller-General of Customs (DCG) has been as one not in the right frame of mind when the incident occurred.

Dahiru walked into Customs headquarters claiming he was directed by President Muhammadu Buhari to assume the office of Comptroller-General (CG).

However, the Public Relations Officer of Customs, Joseph Attah, in a telephone conversation with Daily Sun said the man was accosted by other officers when they discovered his conduct was abnormal.

“With the interaction and questions and answers that followed, it was obvious he was in the right frame of mind.

“Our medical team were called and they came. When they arrived, they took him for proper medical examination and from what we’ve gathered, requires urgent medical attention and he is being attended to”, Attah said.

Daily Sun further gathered that as Dahiru came in, officers were saluting him because he was wearing the rank of a DCG. It will take him to nine promotions to attain the rank he dreamed of.

It was further gathered that sometimes in May, he had posted on Facebook that he had been directed by the President to take over from Hameed Ali, and today when other officers saw him in the new rank, they thought he has been so promoted.

“He went inside the CG’s office, sat in the waiting room, expecting the CG to handover to him”, a source noted.