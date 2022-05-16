From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), an umbrella body of youth groups in Igbo land, has attributed the razing of the Idemili North Secretariat and the magistrates’ court in Ogidi, all in Anambra State to the handiwork of hoodlums and their sponsors feeding fat from the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu’s continual detention.

A statement by the President General of COSEYL, Goodluck Ibem, to newsmen in Owerri on Monday, further claimed that the arson was triggered by the recent visit of the Anambra State governor, Chukwuma Soludo to Kanu in detention.

According to the Igbo group, the hoodlums felt jittery by Soludo’s persistent effort to see a lasting peace in the zone. “So they felt his visit will hasten his freedom”.

He said “But the recent burning and destruction of Idemili North Secretariat and the Magistrate Court in Ogidi barely 24 hours after the Governor visited Mazi Kanu at DSS custody confirms our earlier stance that those behind the attacks, killings and burning of government properties and institutions in Anambra State are elements opposed to the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the progress of Igboland.

“These elements are making huge profits from the incarceration of Kanu and his release will scuttle their illicit business hence the attack on Anambra State Government properties just in a bid to discourage the Governor of the State from his legitimate pursuit that will bring lasting peace to the South East zone.

“The truth is that the incarceration of Nnamdi Kanu brought to South East a high level of insecurity to a once very peaceful region and only his release will douse the tension and restore peace and tranquillity to the region.

“Those opposed to Mazi Kanu’s released are enemies of Ndigbo and are the architects of the current insecurity that is ravaging the zone”.

Ibem, while commending Soludo for his courage and move to ensure the release of Kanu, who has been in DSS custody since last year, urged the governor not to be distracted by the antics of enemies of Ndigbo, who he said “wants our land to be up in flames while pretending to be fighting a course which nobody sent them.”