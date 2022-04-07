Selfless Islimfit deepening technological inclusion in Nigeria

Nigeria is till rated very low in the level of how much technology is used to drive national and economic development. The narrative is far from encouraging as the government is more interested in policy formulation than implementation.

What is considered a basic ICT tool like laptop computers in other developing countries is classified as luxury, elusive and unaffordable among Nigeria’s young and talented population, thereby adversely impacting the growth of technological advancement in world’s most populous black nation.

But Adewale Adetona, who is fondly referred to as Islimfit, a digital technologist, is providing interventions to rescue the situation. He believes that talent without a platform to express oneself culminates in waste of potential and frustration.

Islimfit has been making unprecedented impact in the development of technology in Nigeria, and the most recent of that is distributing laptops to the country’s young and vibrant population.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Islimfit has been an advocate of government creating an enabling environment for the youths and leveraging their creativity in technology to drive the desired growth across board.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“I have personally helped a few people in acquiring Laptops recently, and the plan is to do more and cover as many places in Nigeria as possible”, Islimfit said.

Nigerian youths have been relegated to the background for so long, with their potential untapped. However, Islimfit,who is also a marketing and strategic communication expert, has been using his position to connect and provide them with opportunities, part of which gave rise to the Lagos Digital Summit (LDS), which he birthed five years ago.

“The Nigerian government need to come to term with the fact that digital technology is the bedrock for the development of the Nation.

“They need to develop policies that will shape the Nation’s digital economy and design a roadmap for grassroots digital Tech empowerment of Nigeria’s agile population,” added Adewale Adetona.