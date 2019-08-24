Joe Effiong, Uyo

The third female senator from Akwa Ibom State, Senator Akon Eyakenyi, has challenged Nigerian youths to acquire sellable skills instead of laying emphasis on mere academic certificates.

Eyakenyi who represents Akwa Ibom South (Eket) Senatorial District, said that st the launch of her one-month skill acquisition training scheme for youths in Oron federal constituency at Oron, that skills possessed by individuals sell better and faster than empty certificates.

The skills- acquisition training, according to her, is the first set of interventions and engagement of her constituents targeted at the three federal constituencies thst make up the senatorial district, aimed at helping the youths to be self-reliant and independent.

The first phase of the empowerment is to train 80 youths across the five local government areas of Oron federal constituency in the areas of Scaffolding, Rigging, Welding as well as Health, Safety & Environment (1,2&3)

“Education is good but beyond having certificates, employable skills enhance the chances of success at the market place. Skill possessed by an individual sell better and faster than empty certificates and that’s the new order. Informed by this reality, I have undertaken to initiate this skills acquisition training for our people.

“I have engaged the services of a reputable training outfit, Philipco Engineering Services Nig. to train our people in various areas. This training shall be in phases and shall be carried out across the three federal constituencies making up Akwa Ibom South Senatorial district.

“This is my first set of intervention and engagement of our fellow constituents. I shall in addition to making laws that have direct bearing on our people, continuously do all within my reach to ensure that our people are positively impacted. I remain resolutely committed to my promise to help push for the upgrade of Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Oron to a full fledged university. I shall do all that is needful to help improve the fortunes of our constituents”.

Ini Ekanem, national coordinator of Philipco Engineering Services Nig. said his company was in collaboration with the scheme as a reputable training outfit that is known nationally for its quality training and approved certificate to gain employment in both national and multi-national companies.

“Philipco Engineering Services Nigeria is a registered company with the Corporate Affairs Commission(CAC). We have trained people in Esit Eket, Ibeno, Eket, Onna and Mkpat Enin local government area and some of our trained youths have given us testimonies of being employed Exxon Mobil and Total E&P”.

One of the beneficiaries, Ubong Nsongurua, from Mbo LGA expressed his gratitude to Sen Eyakenyi for remembering them barely two months in office.

“Even as a graduate, life was not easy. After I left school since 2010, there was no job coming and I decided to learn a trade but there was no money. Today, our senator has proved to us that we did not make any mistake in supporting her. I am so delighted to be among the trainees.” Nsongurua said.