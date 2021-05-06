From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Aseyin of Iseyin, Adekunle Oloogunebi, has called on residents of Oyo State to stop selling lands to individuals they cannot ascertain their nationalities.

He said selling of land to foreigners, probably from Niger, Chad, Cameroon and other countries has been fuelling insecurity in the state.

Speaking with newsmen, yesterday, at his palace in Iseyin on Oke-Ogun axis of the state, the monarch said selling of lands to foreigners has contributed more to insecurity in the land such as kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery and destruction of farmland.

Adekunle said kidnapping and criminalities that have been rocking the seven towns of Eruwa, Lanlate, Igboora, Idere, Tapa, Ayete and Igangan in Ibarapa area of the state, was due to lack of vigilance by the people.

He said if people could keep track of new faces and suspicious movement of strangers in their domains, those perpetrating the acts would be nabbed before they commit any crime.

The traditional rulers in the Oke-Ogun region, according to him, have resolved to keep their domains safe from criminal activities that could hinder economic growth of the region.