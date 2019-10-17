Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Victims of recent flood disaster in Ogbaru Local Government of Anambra State were yesterday provided with relief materials by the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

The relief materials mainly food items and loaded in two trucks included bags of rice, beans, garri, gallons of groundnut/red oil, salt, beverages, soaps and toiletries etc were meant for victims in Atani, Odekpe and Osamalla.

Handing over the materials to Ogbaru Council officials at Atan, the Executive Assistant to Governor Willie Obiano on SEMA (media), Mr Emeka Obinwa, who represented the SEMA Executive Secretary, Chief Paul Odenigbo said the items were to mitigate the Impact of the flood disaster on victims in the three holding centres in the area.

He said SEMA received alert that Atani, Odekpe, Osamalla (Ogbaru LGA), Enugwuotu Aguleri, Mkpunando Aguleri and Eziaguluotu were submerged in this year’s flooding.

Obinwa disclosed that as at yesterday, October 17, about 2,000 persons were in 12 holding centres located in Anambra East, Anambra West and Ogbaru Local Governments adding

Obinwa that SEMA team had two weeks ago brought trucks loads of blankets, mosquito nets, mattresses and pillows to the victims.

He said, “After the assessment, we got approval from Gov. Obiano which made us commence distribution of non eatable materials last two weeks and today we commenced distribution of eatable materials.

“As we are here now, another team went to Anambra East and Anambra West Local Government Areas to distribute eatable materials.”

The Governor’s aide however, advised the managers of the centres to ensure equitable distribution of the materials, and charged them to maintain effective communication line with SEMA on situations in the centers.

Obinwa made it clear that the relief materials were for the victims, disclosing that the agency had written to National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on 2019 flooding.

Receiving the materials, the Chairman 2019 Flood Relief Committee, Ogbaru Local Government and Chairman, Ogbaru Local Government, Mr Nnamdi Esimai

commended Gov. Obiano for his promptness in extending relief materials to flood victims in the area.

He said the number of flood disaster victims in three camps in Atani, Osamalla and Odekpe in Ogbaru now hovers around 2,600.