The Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has donated relief materials to victims of recent attacks in Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking while presenting the items to the victims on Thursday at Kaduna, the Executive Secretary of the agency, Maimunatu Abubakar, said 44 families were displaced while five persons were abducted.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that seven persons were confirmed dead in two villages of Shauru and Kadanya in the area during the attack on July. 19.

Abubakar, represented by the Director, Disaster and Relief Management, Mr Yau Mohammed, said the relief items were provided by the state government to assist the affected victims.

He listed the items to include bags of rice, Maize, mattresses, Noodles, palm and vegetable oil.

He said the gesture was to cushion the suffering of the victims who were displaced from their homes during the attack.

Abubakar added that the agency has carried out full assessment on the level of damage from the attack which found nine persons injured and five persons abducted.

Receiving the items on behalf of Shauru and Kadanya people, the Vice Chairman Igabi, Mr Jabir Khamis, commended the state government for the donation, describing it as a great show of concern to the affected communities.

He also assured SEMA of the immediate distribution of the items to the families of the victims.

Khamis called on the state government to improve on the security measures in the LGA to address the security challenges in the area.(NAN)