(Raji Rasak, NAN)

The Seme Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said it intercepted seven fairly-used vehicles, 396 bags of imported rice and 152 jerry cans of petrol during the EndSARS protest.

The Command’s Spokesman, Abdullahi Hussaini, said in a statement on Thursday that the seizures were made along Seme-Badagry expressway between Oct. 12 and Oct. 27.

Hussaini said that a total of 561 items were seized within two weeks of the protest, indicating that the command’s anti-smuggling operation was fully on ground during the EndSARS.

“They are 396 bags of 50kg foreign rice, 152 x 25 Jerry cans of petrol, six 25 litres of vegetable oil and seven units of smuggled vehicles.

“The seized items have a total Duty Paid Value (DPV) worth millions naira,” he said.

The customs spokesman described as “untrue” a media report that smugglers were having a field day along Mile 2 – Seme border road during the protest.

“The story alleged that officers of Nigeria Customs Service Seme Area Command and other Security agencies vacated Seme-Badagry road for fear of being attacked by Hoodlums and #EndSARS protesters.

“This, thereby, creating free access for smugglers to perpetrate their unpatriotic act.

“This is untrue as our anti-smuggling officers and other security operatives were fully on ground during this period,” the customs spokesman said.

He appealed to members of the public to disregard the publication ” that was built based on fallacy.

“This story may affect the morale of officers who, during day and night, risk their lives to protect our borders.

“To this end, the command will continue to enforce Federal Government fiscal policies, provide professional and quality service that will enhance development of the country at large,” he said.