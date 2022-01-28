By Steve Agbota

The Seme Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) yesterday said it intercepted 11.913 kilograms of Cocaine estimated to be N3.916 billion and 31,950 litres of petroleum products worth over N10 million along Seme-Badagry expressway.

The 11 parcels of substance suspected to be Cocaine was concealed in a Ford Transit bus conveying religious books while the petroleum products were packaged in sacks.

The command said the interceptions were made possible after it initiated offensive patrol against the smuggling of petroleum products along the creeks within the Seme and Badagry axis.

In a statement issued by the Command Public Relations Officer, DSC Hussaini Abdullahi on behalf of the Customs Area Controller of the Command, Comptroller, Bello Mohammed Jibo said the renewed effort led to the interception of large quantities of petroleum products packaged in sacks on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

However, he added that the aforementioned items were successfully evacuated to the Command premises where an examination was conducted, adding that 1,065 jerrycans of petroleum products, 30 litres each, equivalent to 31,950 litres were discovered with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N10. 041 million.

Accordingly, Jibo stressed that the offensive crackdown on the activities of the petroleum products smugglers is with a mission of getting them arrested wherever they are operating.

In the same vein, the officers and men of the Command while conducting stop and search along Seme- Badagry Expressway intercepted 11 parcels of substance suspected to be Cocaine in a Ford Transit bus conveying religious books. Also, one suspect has been arrested in connection with the seizure.

While showcasing the seizure, Jibo explained that the substance was intercepted along Seme- Badagry Expressway at about 09:00 hours on Sunday, January 23, 2022.

“Consequently, the substance was subjected to test and verification by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and was found to be cocaine weighing 11.913kg. The street value of the items was estimated to be N3.916 billion,” he said.

He reassured that the Command would continue to make life uncomfortable for the unpatriotic Nigerians trading illegal businesses in the area.

While appreciating the cooperation of sister agencies and relevant stakeholders at Seme Border, the CAC reiterated the commitment of his officers and men in enforcing government fiscal policies for the overall national growth and development.