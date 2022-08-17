By Steve Agbota

The Seme Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted 3,998 jerry cans of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) equivalent to 119, 940 litres worth a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N28, 924 million, to be smuggled out of the country through waterways in Badagry.

In a statement issued and made available to Daily Sun by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SC Hussaini Abdullahi on behalf of the Customs Area Controller (CAC), Comptroller Bello Mohammed Jibo revealed that the 3,998 jerry cans (30 litres each) of Petroleum product worth about four tanker loads of 33,000 litres each.

The CAC of the command said the feat was achieved due to credible intelligence received by the Command on the activities of smugglers.

“The continuous surveillance and offensive patrol by the officers and men of the NCS Seme Area Command along the creeks and beaches have yet recorded another huge success.

“In the late hours of Monday 15 August 2022, the Command received a tip-off of intelligence that there were large quantities of Petroleum product (PMS) stockpiled close to a beach along Badagry waterways intended to be smuggled out of the country. Our men stormed the location and the product was successfully evacuated to the Command premises in Seme Border,” he added.

Commenting further on the giant’s strides achieved by command, Comptroller Jibo reiterated the commitment of his officers to continue making smuggling unattractive.

According to him, economic saboteurs will be frustrated until smuggling is suppressed to the barest minimum level.

However, he called on Nigerians to provide useful information that could help to curtail the illegal activities of unscrupulous elements in their midst.

He commended his officers for the high level of discipline, patriotism and professionalism exhibited in the discharge of their duty and urged them to keep making the Command and service proud.

He acknowledged and appreciated the support and cooperation enjoyed from host communities and security agencies, noting that the Command would not have achieved the great feat without their support.

He stated that the Command also express its gratitude to the Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd) and the management team for motivating officers by providing necessary tools for improved performance.