Zika Bobby

Poised to rid the country of illegal activities of smugglers, the intensified activities of the anti-smuggling unit of Seme Area Command, under the leadership of Deputy Comptroller Chedi Dalha Wada, has in the last three weeks recorded tremendous achievements. This is coming at the heels of the arrest of 782 packets and 630 cards of tramadol all of 50 grams, equivalent to 409,000 grams of tramadol, and also 9,400ml of Amphytamine syrup with DPV of N4,740,132.00 intercepted along Elejah – Mowo axis of the Command.

Similarly, the proactive strategy put in place by the Command has also yielded positive result in suppressing the level of smuggling activities. However, various seizures of items with a total DPV of N19,418,806.00 has been intercepted within the period under review.

These seizures include the following: 275X50Kg bags of foreign parboiled rice with DPV plus levy of N9.094,743.00. 369X25ltrs of premium motor spirit (PMS), equivalent to 9, 225ltres with DPV of N1,086,796.00, 11X25 litres of vegetable oil with DPV of N212,924.00.

132 cartons of frozen poultry products with DPV of N1,925,847.00, 105X6 yard of textile materials and wrappers with DPV of N677,486.00, 12 sacks of used clothing with DPV of N619,416.00, one sack of used shoes with DPV of N51,618.00,

3 sacks of used ladies hand bags with DPV of N193,567.00.

326pcs of cream with DPV of N210,343.00, 10 sacks of egusi with DPV of N 89, 754.00, one sack of stock fish DPV of N129, 045.00 and 30 cartons of choco drink DPV of N387,135.00.

Wada said the continuous seizures in recent times should serve as a deterrent to others who intend to continue in the illegal business, adding that the current tempo would be maintained in order to keep the corridor safe and maintained it’s good reputation through strict adherence and total compliance to extant laws to achieve optimal result in suppressing smuggling activities to the barest minimum.