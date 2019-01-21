The Seme Customs Command said it will further strengthen its anti-smuggling operations against trans-border crimes through intelligence-driven operations and continuous partnerships with other relevant agencies for effective border management to stem the unlawful activities of daredevil criminals.

To this end, the command seized a total of 6,753 bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice equivalent to over 11 trucks of rice in a month and generated revenue of about N1,055,122,539.68.

However, a total of 22 fairly used vehicles and means of conveyance were seized within the period under review. The vehicles include a Land Cruiser Prado (2011), Mercedes Benz GLK 350 (2010), Toyota Sienna (2013), and Toyota 4Runner (2014), among others, with the combined Duty Paid Value (DPV) for the vehicles worth N177,314,091 while the combined DPV and levy for the rice also worth N157, 479, 960.

Addressing newsmen yesterday on the activities of the command, the Customs Area Controller, Seme Command, Mohammed Garba, disclosed this at the ECOWAS Joint Border Post in Seme, saying that the command generated the sum of N623 million, representing 92 per cent of the target for December. He added that the revenue generated was a result of the unwavering resolve of the officers of the command in various operations.

Speaking further on the seizures, he added: “Other items include vegetable oil worth N573,750; sugar worth N567,000 and 71 kegs of petrol worth N106,500. Other seized items include tin tomatoes worth N127,575; used shoes worth N67,500 and 91 parcels of hard drugs. The suspect in connection with the hard drug, Kenneth Cornelius, has been prosecuted successfully and is now serving jail term of two years.’’

According to him, “with the inauguration and subsequent movement of the command to the Joint Border Post (JBP) of Seme-Krake, the operations of the command would be further enhanced through cooperation, collaboration and regional integration by facilitating the free movement of persons and services, reduction of trade and logistics cost, increasing inter-regional trade, increase in government revenue by eliminating trade barriers, reduction of delays, operating costs and availability of baseline data for impact assessment.”

He said, “we, however, assure members of both local and business communities that the command will increase dialogue, enlightenment and robust stakeholders’ engagements for seamless operations through the modern JBP.

Furthermore, Customs personnel will remain stationed at strategic and approved points to assist in facilitation of legitimate trading activities and equally ensure adequate security,” he said.