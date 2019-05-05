Even the official Diamond League starter seemed unsure of what was about to unfold when he held the athletes under orders seemingly for an eternity before releasing them in the 800 metres in Doha on Friday night.

Victory was expected, of course, for an individual who had won her previous 29 consecutive races over two laps. And so it proved. Caster Semenya powered away from the field to win in the third-fastest time of her career and the eighth-quickest outdoors of all time. But what value in victory?

Had the watching crowd just witnessed a farewell race? Was Semenya, after cryptic social messages, really preparing to walk away from the sport after the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected her appeal against controversial regulations designed to limit testosterone levels in female runners? Not a chance.

“I still have 10 years or more in athletics” was her post-race response.

Not a retirement race then, but a last 800m? Semenya – and other athletes with disorders of sexual development (DSD) – must either start taking medication from next Wednesday to compete in track events from 400m to a mile, or change distances.