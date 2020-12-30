West Brom center back, Semi Ajayi is closing in on a record jointly held by Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk and Shrewsbury Town’s Aaron Pierre.

According to the BBC, among defenders since the start of the 2018-19 season, only Virgil van Dijk and Aaron Pierre (both nine) have scored more headed league goals in England’s top four tiers than Ajayi (eight).

The Super Eagles star scored his eighth headed goal in the top four tiers in England during the Baggies’ 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Sunday, December 27.

Last season, Ajayi scored through headers in Championship matches against Fulham, Huddersfield Town, Swansea and Luton Town and the previous season he scored with his head vs Blackburn Rovers (2) and Queens Park Rangers while wearing the colours of Rotherham United.

It is worth mentioning that Ajayi’s clubs have never lost a game in all the matches he scored through headers, with five wins and two draws in seven games.

With Virgil van Dijk out of action for the foreseeable future, the Nigerian has a good chance of overtaking the Dutchman as the central defender with the most headed goals since the 2018-2019 season in the coming months.