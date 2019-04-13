Rotherham United midfielder, Semi Ajayi has been named the Championship Player of the Month for March.
The 25-year-old boosted his team’s fight against relegation by scoring five times in five league outings in the month under review.
Ajayi’s efforts include braces against Blackburn Rovers and Queens Park Rangers as the Millers managed a run of three wins from five matches.
The Nigeria international beat off competition from Norwich City’s Emiliano Buendia, Leeds United’s Pablo Hernandez and Sheffield United’s Jack O’Connell to win his maiden Championship prize.
Rotherham United are placed 22nd in the league table.
The Super Eagles midfielder will be looking to inspire the Millers to their ninth win of the season when they face Oghenekaro Etebo’s Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium today.
Leave a Reply