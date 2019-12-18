West Brom star, Semi Ajayi has versatility to boot, as he is capable of playing in a variety of roles for club and country.

The former Arsenal U23 skipper has been used as a central defender, defensive midfielder, right back and left-back, but he has specified that the centre back role is the position he is best suited to.

Playing as a defensive midfielder for Rotherham United in the second half of last season, Ajayi netted seven goals and has scored three goals from his defensive position this term.

In an interview with the Super Eagles Media Team, Ajayi clarified: “I definitely see myself as a defender first and foremost. I see myself as a defender who can also play midfield and is comfortable doing so.

“Centre back is definitely where I feel the most comfortable, but if I am asked to play any roles to help the team I’ll happily do so.”

The former Nigeria U20 international is now highly regarded by Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, with the German selecting him to partner William Troost-Ekong at the heart of defence in the national team’s last four games post-AFCON.

On how the competition in the Super Eagles has shaped him, Ajayi said: “Playing alongside with good players is only going to help you raise your game, you can learn from them.

“It is great being around such good players and being able to learn from them and test myself against them as well, so the competition has been really good for me.”