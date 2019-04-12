Semi Ajayi has been nominated for the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month award for March.

The defender had been recognised for his awe-inspiring performances for Rotherham United in the second tier of English Football, which saw him contributed five goals in five games during the past month.

Ajayi would be hoping to become the first Nigerian international to win the award since Sone Aluko (previously with Fulham) was given the accolade for October 2016.

The former Arsenal youth-teamer scored braces against Blackburn Rovers and Queen Park Rangers before getting another strike versus Norwich City.

Norwich’s Emiliano Buendia, Pablo Hernandez of Leeds and Sheffield United’s Jack O’Connell are the other players battling him for the prize.

“Ajayi’s power and will to win were always suited to the transition from central defence to midfield. Less predictable were five goals in five games, three, courtesy of prodigious leaps and flying headers, two immaculately timed low shots”, The Millers website wrote on the Nigerian.

The winner would be announced today.