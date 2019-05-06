Eagles midfielder, Semi Ajayi’s stunner against Leeds United has won Rotherham United’s Goal of the Season for 2018/19.

A Millers player has adjudged the Nigeria international’s maiden championship goal the best strike this season.

The Nigerian midfielder fired home from 25 yards for his first goal of the season in their 2-1 loss to ‎the Whites back in January. Ajayi was announced the winner of the individual accolade at the club’s annual end of season awards dinner.

The 22-year-old has been one of the Millers’ standout performers this season, with eight goals in 48 appearances.