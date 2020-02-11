Semifinalists have emerged in the Season 9 of the GTBank Masters Cup after two days of scintillating encounters in both the male and female categories at the Campos Mini Stadium, Lagos.

In the first quarterfinal match, Anwar -ul- Islam, Agege, gave CMS Boys Bariga a football lesson as the boys from Agege walloped the Bariga Bombers 7-0 in a one-sided encounter.

In the second quarterfinals game in the boys category and last match of the day, Eko Boys High School defeated Bakare Disu Oshodi Memorial Senior High School, 4-1 in a thrilling encounter.

In the girls’ category played earlier in the day, Ansar -ud-deen high school, Itire, defeated International School, Lagos 3-0, while Greensprings College, Lekki got the better of Corona College, Agbara 4-2.