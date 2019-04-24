Semifinalists have emerged in this year’s NEROS/Anambra FA Cup after three quarterfinal games were concluded across the state on Monday.

In one of the standout last game ties decided at Rojenny Stadium, Oba, near Onitsha, CKC rallied to a 3-2 (penalty) win over favourites, R&S Lotto FC after a one all draw.

At the Nanka Stadium, team of the moment and title favourites, Udala FC, who earlier eliminated title holders, FC Ifeanyi Ubah, prevailed 2-1 over Cardinal Arinze FC, while Aspire FC, owned by son of transport magnet, GUO Motors, saw off Alstars 1-0 at Nnewi.

On Wednesday, April 24, FC Ifeanyi Ubah Feeders will confront Ozala FC at CKC pitch, Onitsha.

The fixture was shifted following FC Ifeanyi Ubah senior team’s involvement in the NPFL, which necessitated their away trip on Sunday.

The two Ifeanyi Ubah sides had dominated the state FA Cup since 2015.

Perhaps, this year’s edition could be much more high on glamour, excitement and competitiveness, with the finalists surely not going to be an all Ifeanyi Ubah affairs.

The eventual winners will take home N2 million, runners-up N1 million, third place N500, 000 and fourth place team going home with N100, 000 consolation prize.

According to the organisers, Ozala FC will trade tackles with Aspire FC in the semis, while CKC FC will battle the winner between Ozala FC and Ifeanyi Ubah Feeders in the grand finale slated for Sunday April 28 at NEROS Stadium, Nanka.