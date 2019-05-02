The Ministry of Youth and Sports will hold a 2-day seminar for all National Sports Federations’ Presidents, Secretaries and Technical Directors from today to tomorrow at the Bolton White Hotel, Area 11 Abuja.

The seminar themed ‘Strategic Re-Positioning of Result Oriented National Sports Federations and Effective Preparation /Participation at the 2019 Games will have resource persons from the National Anti- Doping Committee (NADC) discuss issues concerning National Sports Federations’ compliance with the World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) standards.

It will also serve as an avenue to interact with federation presidents on strategic matters affecting the federations as well as on-going preparations for the forthcoming 12th African Games in Morocco.

Some of the topics for discussion include ‘Overview of a Code Compliant National Anti-Doping Program’, ‘Health Consequences of Doping: Managing Risks of Nutritional Supplements,’ ‘Anti-Doping Rules Violation and Result Management Process’, ‘Athletes Registered Testing Pool and Whereabouts,’

‘Prohibited Substances and Methods and the TUE Process’, ‘Anti-Doping Roles and Responsibilities’ and ‘Doping Control Process and Testing.’

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Barrister Solomon Dalung will address the meeting on the final day.

The resource persons expected to speak at the seminar include Dr. Akin Amao, Dr. Paul Onyeudo, and Mr. Femi Ayorinde among others.