Sen. Adetokunbo Abiru, (APC-Lagos East) has promised to inaugurate an endowment fund for indigent but brilliant students, the aged, the youth and the vulnerable, including persons with special needs in his constituency in the first quarter of 2021.

Abiru, who made the disclosure in his 2021 New Year Message on Friday in Lagos assured his constituents of his readiness to support the efforts of the Federal and Lagos State Governments in skill acquisition and capacity development.

“In the first quarter, I will formally inaugurate an endowment fund, a personal empowerment initiative set up for indigent brilliant students, the aged, the youths and the vulnerable, including persons with special needs.

“The Fund will complement the efforts of the federal and state governments in the areas of skill acquisition and capacity development,” Abiru said.

While wishing his constituents a happy New Year, the senator said 2020 was possibly the most challenging year in our recent history as a federation given the outbreak of COVID-19 that plunged the national economy into a recession.

He added that 2020 also witnessed the eruption of EndSARS protests that called for a more accountable, transparent and citizen-focused policing structure.

“For us in Lagos East, Year 2020 will remain unforgettable for two major reasons. First, we lost Sen. Adebayo Osinowo, Chief Lanre Rasaq and Hon. Tunde Braimoh at the height of the first wave of the COVID-19 outbreak,’’ he said.

According to Abiru, the senatorial district also held its bye-elections in 2020 in which APC recorded a 87.19 per cent landslide in the senatorial contest and 82.61 per cent in the state legislative race.

Abiru reassured the constituents of keeping and fulfilling the promises made during his electioneering campaigns.

He said as a senator he had the onus of making laws, exercising legislative oversight and quality representation for his constituents for the purpose of good governance, a duty he pledged to discharge to the best of his ability.

According to him, as the Federal and Lagos State Governments roll out different initiatives to improve the quality of life in the state, he will join hands to provide necessary legislative support required towards repositioning our economy in the New Year. (NAN)