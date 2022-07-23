From Abel Leonard, Lafia

As Turakin Keffi and National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu clocks 76 years today, Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi has described him as an asset to the State and the Country at large and wished him more rewarding years ahead.

The speaker in a statement he personally signed and made available to Newsmen in Lafia felicitates with Senator Abdullahi Adamu as he marks 76th birthday and prayed God to continued to give him more of good health, wisdom, long life and prosperity to continue to contribute positively to the development of the state , the country and humanity in general.

The Nasarawa State Number Three Citizen said the former Governor and National Chairman is a bridge builder, political icon and a mentor whom contributions to the state and humanity will forever remain indelible because he is the brain behind the educational advancement in the young Nasarawa State when it was created by laying a conducive educational environment for the citizens.

