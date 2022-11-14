From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Touched by the level of sufferings in some local communities in Kogi State, the senator representing Kogi West senatorial district, Prince Smart Adeyemi, has decided to embark on the electrification of some communities and to link them with the National Grid before Christmas.

To this end, he has released the sum of N45 million to reconnect Illu -Afon, Ottafun, Idoyi, Ila, Iluke, Aghara, Odahi, Ogharu Communities all in Kabba/Bunu, Mopa-Amuro and Ijumu LGAs respectively to National grid.

This in addition is to be carried out along with the provisions of over 70 Solar lights across Kiri Land in Bunu District of Kabba/Bunu LGA of Kogi West Senatorial District a d some communities in his senatorial district.

It was learnt that when one Hon Nathaniel Ojo Taiwo drew the attention of the affected communities to Senator Adeyemi that some of these communities have been in darkness for more than 10 years, the senator, committed the sum of N45 million and ordered the mobilisation of the electrification of the communities.

Adeyemi said it was shocking and uncomfortable to him that some communities can still be in darkness in this present era in his Senatorial district where the world is turning into a global village.

He immediately released N45 million for the supplies of over 70 Solar Poles at N450, 000 and also released another huge amount for the reconnection to the National Grid, saying the entire area must enjoy electricity before the end of the year so that they can celebrate their Christmas and New Year in a very convenient atmosphere, and to curb the rates of crime in the society.

The project, it is learnt, will commence by the weekend and cumulatively will cost the senator over #50 Million Naira for it to be in proper shape.

Hon Nathaniel Ojo Taiwo, a firmer local government chairman and a community leader while reacting to Smart Adeyemi’s kind gesture described him as a kindhearted gentleman who loves his people with great passion.

“The rates at which Senator Smart takes the love and his commitment towards the development and growth of the Senatorial district with much concern and Bunu People, in particular, is highly commendable and unprecedented.

“Bunu people will not forget you in a hurry as you have written your name in Gold in their hearts and generation to come will remember your generosity towards our Jerusalem,” he added.