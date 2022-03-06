Sen. Godiya Akwashiki (APC-Nasarawa North), has inaugurated the construction of a 22 km road worth over N5billion in Wamba/ Nasarawa Eggon area in Nasarawa state. Akwashiki, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Employment, Labour and Productivity, while inaugurating the road in Wamba, on Sunday, said it would tackle youth restiveness and unemployment in the zone.

He said it was also to boost agriculture and improve the standard of living of his constituents.

The senator said that the importance of the construction of any road to human and societal development could not be overemphasized, hence the need for his continued commitment to provide social amenities to communities in his senatorial district. According to him, the road was to link Wamba community and Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area. “I will continue to provide social amenities to communities in my senatorial district, in order to improve the standard of living of my constituents and other people. “I have provided and still providing infrastructure to communities across my senatorial district. ” You are all aware of what I have done and still doing in the area of the provision of roads, electricity, health, education, portable water, employment among others. ” This is to improve the standard of living of my constituents and tackle youth restiveness and unemployment in the communities. ” This is also to affect the lives of our people positively and for the overall development of our senatorial district, as this would also boost agricultural activities, increase revenue of an individual and government,” the senator added.

Akwashiki re-assured of his continued determination to key into good policies and programmes that would have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the senatorial district.

He assured his constituents of good and quality representation at the National Assembly, in order to improve their living standards.

The senator called on the people of his senatorial district to continue to support him and Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s administration to succeed.

Also speaking, Justice Lawal Musa Nagogo (rtd) , Alhaji Suleiman Nagogo, the Oriye Rindre, and Director General, Nasarawa State Pensions Bureau commended Akwashiki for the inauguration of the road.

They said that the construction of the road would improve the standard of living of the people of the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that the inauguration of the road had in attendance Mr Aliyu Dogara, member representing Wamba constituency at the state assembly, Mr Moses Malle, former Overseer, Akun Development Area, politicians, traditional and religious leaders, youths, and women, among others. ( NAN)