From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Senator representing Edo North in the Senate, Sen. Francis Alimikhena, yesterday evening, declared his intention to represent the senatorial district for a third term in the Senate.

He made declaration at the Etsako East Local Government APC Secretariat during an enlarged gathering of APC Chieftains, Leaders and Ward executives of the party in the Local Government Area.

“I am here today to thank you for all the support you have been giving to me all along since my election to the Senate in 2015. I am also here today to declare my intention to seek re-election.

“As I have always said in all my campaigns, that i will never shortchange what belongs to Edo North; and in this regard, I have done everything necessary including getting out of the box for Edo North. I have facilitated employment for our youths in various Federal agencies while some others are federal commissioners and agency Chairman respectively. “Parliament is not an executive branch of government, the function of Parliament is to make Laws in ensuring good governance. I have initiated several Bills and Motions in the Senate most of them have passed the third reading and are in the Presidency waiting for assent. The Bills waiting for assent also include the upgrading of Auchi Polytechnic to University. “In our desire as lawmakers to fill in the gap in terms of infrastructural development, I have not let Edo North down. We have done several roads while many others are still ongoing. Edo North was submerged and we have intervened through several erosion control measures, we have built schools, established various skill acquisition centres including a World class Dialysis centre at the Auchi general Hospital as well as regular empowerment programme for our youths and Women. I have done it before and I am set to do much more. I am here to seek your support and your votes in the forthcoming APC Primary election”, Sen. Alimikhena said.

He told the party faithful that a very sensitive position in the Senate will be coming to the South-South which Edo North stand the chance of clinching only when he is back to the Senate, explaining that a first timer cannot via for such position which will help to accelerate massive job opportunities and infrastructural development in Edo North.