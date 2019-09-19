Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the former Senator representing Bayelsa East Senatorial District, in the National Assembly, Sen. Nimi Barigha Amange, did not defect from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress, insisting that the claim was false.

The state chairman of PDP, Chief Moses Cleopas, said in a statement on Thursday that Amange ceased to be a member of the PDP shortly before the February 23, 2019 National Assembly elections when he defected from the PDP to join the African Democratic Congress.

Cleopas explained that Amange defected from the PDP to the ADC to contest against the PDP when he failed to secure the senatorial ticket of the party for Bayelsa East senatorial district.

Cleopas said that Amange’s claim that he defected from the PDP to the APC because of Governor Dickson’s style of leadership was an unfortunate, mischievous attempt to create the false impression of an implosion within a party that is stable.

He said: “There is a misleading report that Amange has defected from the PDP to the APC. The fact is that Amange is not a member of our party. He defected from the PDP to the ADC, to contest against us in the February 16, 2019 National Assembly election and lost.

“The PDP in the state knows those who are genuine members. Amange is not one of us and he should desist from misinforming the public with the intent to cause mischief.”

Cleopas said that the Bayelsa State chapter of the PDP was too strong to be bothered by a false defection masterminded by people who are troubled by the strong internal cohesion within the party.

Cleopas who debunked Amange’s accusation against the governor, stressed that he had never seen a leader who had adopted a more consultative approach to the resolution of issues than Governor Dickson who ensures that stakeholders are consulted in all critical decisions of the party.

He said that before his defection in January, Amange had been the one producing the councillor from his ward.

He added that the governor whom he wrongfully accused of dictatorial tendencies could not identify the PDP candidate for Nembe Local Government Area in the last local government chairmanship election, Hon West Alalibo, until his victory.