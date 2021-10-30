From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Senator Samuel Anyanwu yesterday challenged the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo state to tell the people how unknown gunmen had hijacked a meeting organized by its leader and Interim Management Committee Chairman (IMC) of Njaba local government, and in the process killing two traditional rulers and injuring many rather than being economical with the truth.

It could be recalled that the APC Publicity Secretary in Imo state, Cajetan Duke described Senator Anyanwu’s comment that PDP will tackle insecurity in Nigeria when it takes over power, as not only insensitive but a campaign strategy for 2023 elections.

The Imo state PDP chieftain and candidate for the position of National Secretary insists that for APC to have made such callous statement shows how shameless and unserious about the governance of the state.

He added the reaction of the party to his advice is an evidence they are only interested in gambling with people’s lives and wellbeing.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

The erstwhile Senate Committee Chairman on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions further challenged the party to explain to Imo people and Nigerians how gunmen took over a stakeholders meeting organized by its leader and Chief Security Officer of Njaba LGA killing only traditional rulers without a scratch on any of her members who were in the same meeting.

Anyanwu maintains that where APC fails to tell Imo people what actually transpired that led to the gruesome murder of innocent Traditional Rulers, the party should forever cover her face in shame.

He said that such avoidable killing inside a supposed council headquarters is an indication that APC government has no solution to insecurity in the state and Nigeria at large, and suggested the need for Nigerians to reject the party’s gimmicks to return back to power in 2023.

“For reacting to my harmless advice , APC should apologize to the deceased families, communities and Imo state in general for allowing their Ezes to die carelessly due to their negligence .

Anyanwu therefore calls on the party to stop diverting people’s attention from the crux of the matter, and advised its leaders to rather step up to quell the ravaging security threats which has led to capital from state

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .