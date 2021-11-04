Senator Gershom Bassey has stated that the continued rotation of the governorship seat to Cross River South Senatorial district by all political parties in the state would gruantee justice and equity in 2023.

For quite some time now, the debated over which zone produces the governor in 2023 has dominated the political space in the state.

While some disagree on zoning since all the three Senatorial districts have had a taste of Peregrino Government House in Calabar ostensibly too that it encourages mediocrity, other insist that Oninf must continue as part of thenpolitical system.

And recently a group Calabar Declaration, had called for zoning of the plum seat to south ahead of 2023.

Lending it support, Bassey, representing South Senatorial district, in a statement said even the founding fathers of the state were aware that only through zoning can fairness and stability be brought to the political system, thus the Calabar-Ogoja Accord.

According to him, these founding fathers “knew that it is only through equity and fdirness that the people of Cross River can enjoy strength in their diversity and remain as one.

“It is still on these grounds of equity, fairness and good conscience that we stand today. Besides, Section 14(3) of the 1 999 Constitution clearly states the need for zoning and power rotation to ensure national cohesion in our nation, Nigeria.

“Article 7 (3) (c) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Constitution provides for rotation and zoning of party and public elective offices. Article 20(iv) (e) of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Constitution also provides for the principle of federal character and rotation in nomination for election or appointment.”

He, therefore, advised the continued rotation of the governorship seat to Cross River South senatorial district by all political parties in the state as the way forward in 2023.

