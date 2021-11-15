From Fred Itua, Abuja
The mother of the former governor of Enugu state and senator representing Enugu East Senatorial District in the Senate, Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani, Mrs Elizabeth Nwachi Nnamani, has passed away. She was aged 85.
Mrs Nnamani passed away in Fairfax County, Virginia, United States of America (USA) after a brief illness.
A family statement by her son, Senator Nnamani, said she will be buried in Virginia, USA as she wished while she was alive.
He, however, added that the traditional burial and funeral rites will be held in her home town, Ojiagu, Agbani, Nkanu East local government area of Enugu state on a date to be announced later.
She is survived by many children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He prayed that God grant his mother eternal rest just he asked that God gives the family the fortitude to bear the loss.
