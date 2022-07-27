From Kenneth Udeh from Abuja

The newly sworn-in Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria have received the confidence and support of the National Assembly to work in synergy towards delivering on their economic productivity and development mandate in line with President Buhari’s directive.

The newly appointed ministers received the Senate’s backing through Chairman of the Senate Committee on Science and Technology, Senator Uche Ekwunife, during a recent courtesy visit to her National Assembly office. Ekwunife who gave the assurances of the Senate also urged the Ministers to seek innovative approaches to tackling socioeconomic challenges.

Ekwunife, who spoke during a courtesy call to her National Assembly office by the Minister of State, Science, Technology and Innovation, Hon Ikoh Henry Ikechukwu, emphasised that the ministry through the utilisation of modern technology should facilitate economic development and global competitiveness, adding that seamless service delivery to citizenry will be achieved through formulating and implementing life-changing policies relating to STI.

“In no more than a year left of President Buhari’s administration, your mission is to develop ways and means to drive economic growth, strengthen scientific manpower and innovative initiatives through Science, Technology and Innovation “, the federal lawmaker noted.

Ekwunife representing Anambra Central who was nominated for the 9th Assembly Most Valuable Parliamentarian (MVP) Hall of Fame further encouraged young Nigerians to seek careers in Science, urging government at all levels to make technology the key driver of the economy.

Congratulating Hon Ikechukwu on the appointment, the Chairman Senate Committee on Science, Technology and Innovation stated that it’s a reflection of tremendous confidence bestowed upon him by the Presidency, adding that it is based on his sterling qualification and exceptional track record. She implored him to discharge his responsibilities with a great deal of reverence and diligence.

Earlier, the Minister of State, Science, Technology and Innovation noted that the platform to serve Nigerians is a rare opportunity to contribute his quota to the development of the country, adding that his ministry will work in partnership with the National Assembly in delivering its mandate.