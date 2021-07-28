From Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

Senator Teslim Folarin (APC, Oyo Central) has dismissed reports that he plans to dump the All Progressive’s Congress (APC) for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), saying that only moribund politicians will consider joining or remaining in the PDP.

The senator made this known in the southwestern state while charging APC Leaders on the peaceful conduct of ward congresses, where he called for their active participation in physical voter registration.

Despite the PDP being the ruling party in the state, the Oyo Central senator said he is not considering decamping to the party, as he rallied APC members to tolerate, accommodate and conduct themselves peacefully during and after the party congresses slated to commence on July 31.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Local Content, said this while addressing APC leaders and stakeholders at a meeting in Ibarapa East and Ibarapa Central Local Government Areas of Oyo State.

Folarin, during the tour, paid homages to traditional rulers in Ibarapa Central LGA: Oba Jimoh Olajide Titiloye (Olu of Igboora Land), Oba Kinsley Onikola Oyelami (Onidere of Idere Land), Oba Jamiu Adedamola Badmus (Olu Aso of Igbole Land), Oba Olusanjo Ojo (Baba Aso of Igbole Land), Oba Fasasi Jinadu (Onisaganun of Saganun), Oba Samuel Adewuyi Adeleye (Onidofin of Idofin), Oba Moyotola Ajibode (Adele Onipako of Pako) and Chief Adepoju Godwin Olaoye (Jagun Of Idere Land).

‘We must give prominence to peace and unity in APC in line with the provision of the party’s constitution. There must not be winner-take-all in the forthcoming ward, local and state congresses of our great party,’ he stated.

He explained that no member is greater than the party, that was the main reason behind the recently concluded APC membership registration and revalidation exercise.

He charged the members to imbibe the culture of togetherness and collective fight to achieve a common goal, which is to dislodge the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, which he said has misruled the state.

The three-term lawmaker, while reiterating his absolute commitment to unity, growth and success of APC in the 2023 elections, urged party leaders to massively mobilise the yet-to-be registered eligible Nigerians for the ongoing INEC physical voter registration exercise.

Speaking further, Folarin debunked reports that he planned to dump the APC for the state’s ruling PDP, saying he’s rather committed to expanding the membership base of the APC in the State.

‘To dream or insinuate that I’ll dump APC for PDP that is in a vegetative state is laughable. The continuous exodus of PDP governors, senators, house of reps members, state honourable and other gladiators into the progressive family shows that PDP is under intensive care, waiting to be certified dead ahead of a funeral ceremony in May 2023,’ he stated.

‘Only a dying politician will consider joining or staying in PDP. I am a living politician and will remain in APC. I strongly advise all frustrated members from other political parties to join us (APC) before it is too late. The Progressive Door is open to all intending members. I must add that in a few weeks to come, we will welcome key leaders in Oyo PDP into APC,’ he concluded.

Oloye Folarin was well received by APC Zonal leaders in Ibarapa East and Ibarapa Central LGAs, which included Chief Jolaosho; former honourable commissioner for Information – Chief SO Sanusi; former Ibarapa Chairman – Alhaji Olayide Abass; former chairman, Oyo State Management Board – Alhaji Kaseem Jinadu; overall APC leader in Ibarapa North LGA- Chief Tunji Aderenle; former executive chairman, Ifeloju LCDA – Alhaji Rafiu Ojegoke; former member of House of Reps – Hon Francis Babalola; former honourable commissioner – Pa Dayo Adeola; a member of Oyo State APC Executives – Apostle Aderohunmu; former chairman, Oyo State Pensions Board – Hon Olaniyan Gbeminiyi; former chairman Oyo State PDP Transition, Reconciliation and Congress Committee – Hon Tajudeen Salaudeen Amoo; and former chairman of Ibarapa East LGA – Hon Moses Kolawole. Also in attendance were former members of Oyo State House of Assembly, which included Hon Adetola Adeniyi, Hon Ramota Okemakinde.

On the entourage of Senator Folarin were Alhaji Mufutau Adisa Gbayawu, Alhaji MKO Olaoye, Alhaji Kamorudeen Ajisafe, Alhaji Razak Lawal Akilapa, Chief Kehinde Balogun, Alhaji Audu Marafa, Prince Gbade Lana, Alhaji Babalola, Alhaji Waheed Akinleye, Chief Lowo Obisesan, Chief Adegboyega Adegoke, Hon Yinka Taiwo, Alhaji Shina Alabi, Alhaji Kayode Adanla, Hon Akeem Olatunji Akogun; former state house of assembly members: Rt Hon Kehinde Subair, Rt Hon Hammed Adigun Murphy, Hon Akin Ali, Hon DA Lawal, Rt Hon Segun Ajanaku and Hon Kehinde Oloya. Others included Prince Tayo Oke, Mogaji (Barr) Abiodun Akaje, Hon Tayo Kesa, Hon Kola Amoo, Chief (Mrs) Funlayo Akinpelu, Chief (Mrs) Oluremi Boluwade, Chief (Mrs) Ashabi Adijat, Chief (Mrs) Bolanle Badmus, Alhaja Toyin Mustapha, Mrs Ajike JP, Mrs Akinpelu, Mrs Sherifat Ishola, Alhaji Akeem Ila, Hon Kabiru Alarape KK, Hon Gbeminiyi Olaniyan, Alhaji Eyinade Alobo, Hon Belerebe Yinusa, Hon Ismail Lawoya, Prince Muniru Olafiku, Hon Teslim Kunle, among other notable party stakeholders.

