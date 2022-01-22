From Gyang Bere, Jos

Senator Istifanus Gyang (PDP – Plateau North) has commensurate with the Executive Secretary Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev Yakubu Pam, over the death of his mother, Ngo Zimi Pam.

She died after a briefed illness at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH).

Sen Gyang who was at the residence of Rev. Pam for the condolence visit, described late Ngo Zimi as a virtuous woman who lived a godly life and trained her children in the way of the Lord.

He explained that the visit was on behalf of the Plateau North residents who valued the moral contribution of Mama while on earth.

“I consider this visit very necessary to convey my sincere condolences and appreciate God for giving her the opportunity to live a life which is being celebrated.

“The ministry which God give the mother of our Lord Jesus Christ to enable her fulfilled the scripture shows how women a valuable.”

He said late Mama Zimi was among the mothers whom God has used to generate credible and good leaders after she raised and groomed her children in the way they are impacting Nigeria positively.

“We appreciate the work you are doing for the nation and we pray that God will continue to endow you with more knowledge and wisdom to accomplish the mission and mandate given to you.”

Sen Gyang prayed that the legacies mama left behind will continue to speak loud and strengthen those coming behind, and prayed that God comforts the entire family.

Rev Pam in his reaction appreciated Senator Gyang for the visit and extolled his leadership style and quality at the National Assembly.

He said, “Mama has gone and she has performed her earthly assignment. She was a devoted Christian and a disciplined woman. When she was still lived, if you don’t find her in the Church, you will certainly find her in her farm.”

He described the visit of the Senator as a big relief to the grieving family which will go a long way in consoling them.

Rev Pam described the leadership quality of his late mother to the community as very wonderful which contributed immensely in moulding them and other children vowed to ensure its translation at the national level.