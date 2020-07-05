Gyang Bere, Jos

Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Defence and Senator representing Plateau North, Sen. Istifanus Gyang has rejoiced with Rev. Yakubu Pam over his appointment as Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC).

Sen. Gyang in a press statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Protocol, Musa Ibrahim Ashoms commended President Muhammadu Buhari for making the right choice.

He described Rev. Pam’s appointment as well deserved as he has the requisite capacity, passion, comportment and versatility, following his prolonged leadership experience in the church and related fields to effectively deliver on the mandate of the office.

Sen. Gyang and the good people of Plateau North join other Nigerians to pray and wish Reverend Pam a successful and Holy Spirit guided tenure.