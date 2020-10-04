Okwe Obi, Abuja

Coalition of Plateau Peace Practitioners Forum (COPEPF), has berated Senator Instifanus Gyang who is representing Plateau North senatorial district, for allegedly insinuating that the murder of the District Head of Foron, Da Bulus Jang, was carried out by Fulani herdsmen.

In a statement, yesterday, COPEPF National Coordinator, Rev Dachomo Pam, who further slammed the lawmaker for allegedly blaming security personnel for fueling violence in the state, stated that such remarks might incite further crisis.

Aside condoling with the family of the slain monarch, Pam urged security personnel to fish out the killers.

According to him, “the entire management and members of Coalition of Plateau Peace Practitioners Forum (COPEPF) wish to condole with the family, government and people of Plateau State over the recent wicked and gruesome murder of Da Bulus Jang, the acting district head of Foron Kingdom by unknown gunmen.

“His death by criminal elements at a time peace was gradually returning to Plateau State was not only painful but also a retrogressive step in the ongoing peace efforts being spearheaded by security agencies. This dastardly act should be condemned by well-meaning individuals and groups rooting for peace in the state.

“However, we wish to strongly call on politicians particularly our senator, Istifanus Gyang, representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, to refrain from making comments capable of propelling our people towards taking actions that are inimical to peace and harmony in the state.

“We observed with serious concern, some implicative comments he made on Friday at the burial of our slain royal father, Da Bulus Jang.

“While at the burial, Senator Gyang made comment insinuating that all criminal activities including killings in the state were traceable to the Fulani people in the state. Besides, the senator said the laxity on the part of security agencies and their personnel was another major factor for unabated crimes in the state.