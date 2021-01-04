Kenneth Udeh

The recent release of the Auxiliary Catholic Bishop of Owerri archdiocese who was kidnapped a week ago has been attributed to divine intervention this was the view of Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

Recall that Moses Chikwe, the auxiliary bishop of Owerri archdiocese, was kidnapped by unidentified gunmen on the evening of Sunday, Dec. 27, in Owerri, the capital of Imo State in southeastern Nigeria.

Kalu while expressing his happiness at the release of the Catholic cleric said this on Sunday at a special Mass held at Mater Misericordia Catholic Church, Umuzomgbo Ihechiowa, Arochukwu to mark the first Sunday of the new year.

The former Governor disclosed that the ugly incident informed his decision to protest by boycotting the recent meeting of the All Progressive’s Congress held in Owerrri. Kalu urged Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of love and national unity saying it was most needed now in the country.

On the state of infrastructures in Abia-North Kalu explained that the delays in the execution of some of the road projects in the community was a result of the impasse between the Senate and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Kalu said ; “The contracts for the construction of the roads in this community has already been awarded, however the project is being funded by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the commission was having running battles with the National Assembly. Now the issues have been resolved I assure you all the works will soon commence on those roads in the next few months. HRH Linus and the community should not bother themselves, I assure them that their roads will be constructed.

Speaking on his achievements as Governor of the state (1999-2007) Kalu said “When I was governor of this state we never owed workers and pensioners.I assure you that it shall be well again in our dear state. As Governor we dealt with criminal elements, there was nothing like kidnapping infact you dare not kidnap you cannot even try it because I will deal with you ruthlessly. My duty was governor was not protect lives and property; we flushed criminals out of Aba, Umuahia and other parts of the state.

He continued “Today being the first day is a good day to preach on the need for all Nigerians to love themselves, life should be about love and cherishing one another. We need to be united right from our families to the state and to the entire country.

“I also want to thank God for the release of the our Bishop that was kidnapped two weeks ago. It’s disheartening ; I boycotted the political meeting in Owerri in protest of the kidnapping of the Bishop, now that he has been released I can resume attending meetings. The height of this kind of crime is ordinary citizens, men of God and a whole Catholic Bishop are being kidnapped.

Kalu also emphasised that despite being a Senator whose main responsibility is to make laws , he has embarked on the construction of infrastructure in his Senatorial zone which is the duty of the executives.

Earlier in his remark the Presiding priest Rev. Fr. Samuel Okondi rendered his gratitude to Senator Kalu for his interventions in the infrastructural and political development of the community.

“On behalf of the church community I am thanking God in different ways. I found it hard to believe when I heard that he was incarcerated, I didn’t believe it because he’s my friend but we thank God today that he’s out.

“We want to thank you specially for the good things you are doing for our people, during your tenure as Governor of this state we witnessed enormous progress asides from infrastructure you appointed our sons and daughters as commissioners for education, chieftaincy and Secretary to the state government said the Parish priest.

Rev Samuel commended Senator Kalu on the fulfilment of his electoral promises.

He said ” Your Excellency Sir, when you awarded the contract in Achara to Ukpo, you made this arrangement before the court sentence. However, you where there when the gutters where dug and the work was still going on. People did not believe it will not happen, they thought it was just politics. I want to assure you that we are solidly behind you in all your political endeavours.