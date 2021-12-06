From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Senator representing Kaduna North Senatorial District, Suleman Abdu Kwari has assured the management of Compliance Institute that he would do his best in supporting the institute to develop a solid legal framework.

The lawmaker’s pledge was contained in a message he conveyed to the 5th induction ceremony and Annual General Meeting of the Institute in Abuja.

Kwari, who is participating in a training programme designed to address key issues in Nigeria’s Mutual Evaluation Report in the United Kingdom, appreciated the acknowledgement of his role as Chairman for both the Senate Committee on Anti-corruption and Financial Crimes as well as his Country Chapter Chairmanship of the Global Organization of Parliamentarians Against Corruption(GOPAC).

Given the pivotal role of the Compliance Institute in enhancing banks and financial institutions, he said, “there is the need for a sound legal framework to ease its work”.

He also commended the Institute for its ability to bring together all those responsible for the enforcement, supervision and implementation of rules and regulations both within the private and public sectors in Nigeria and other West African countries.

The Compliance Institute for Banks and other Financial Institutions in Nigeria was founded in January 2015. It was conceived by the Association of Chief Compliance Officers of Banks in Nigeria (ACCOBIN), amongst other stakeholders.

