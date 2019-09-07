Immediate past governor of Delta State and All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for Delta South, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, has succeeded in a petition to nullify the election of his opposition party rival.

Incumbent senator of the People’s Democrats Party (PDP) James Manager had been declared winner of the February 23 National Assembly election as Senator for Delta South by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

However, Uduaghan had subsequently petitioned the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal, alleging gross irregularities and asking that the election be nullified.

The Tribunal has ordered fresh elections within 90 days.

Details later