From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Former senator who represented Abia Central at the upper legislative chamber and ex-chairman, University of Calabar governing board council, Dr. (Mrs.) Nkechi Nwaogu has formerly declared interest to return to the Senate in 2023, with a promise to re-introduce the gender equality bill rejected by the national assembly.

Senator Nwaogu who was addressing APC faithful in Umuahia said there was no nation without women, and as such, would be going back to the Senate to champion a course for gender equality and make sure that the gender equality bill that was rejected by the Senate is reversed.

Nwaogu who was in the Senate from 2007-2015, urged people to put into consideration that 90 percent of the current National Assembly leaders are all old timers in the legislature and said it was the older the better in terms of legislative know how.

She said as a ranking Senator who has navigated through the rudiments of the parliament, she stood a better chance than anyone else to attract the much desired democracy dividends to Abia Central.

“A vote for Senator Nkechi Nwaogu is a vote for emancipation, liberation, restoration and resuscitation of Abia Central from the shackles of misrepresentation and legislative redundancy.

“Abia Central must compete favourably with other Senatorial Districts in Abia state and Nigeria at large, and only Senator Nwaogu has the wherewithal and the magic wand to give that effective representation by the favour from the Almighty God”.

She said for APC to come out victorious in the forthcoming general elections, the party must field it’s best candidates, people that have the pedigree, track record, rich network and passionate about their people.

She promised youths of the Senatorial District that her going back to the Senate would be of great benefit to them as she would replicate what she did before.

“You have always believed in me, and if 1 am elected with your support, I am going to replicate what I am known for and the youths of Abia Central Senatorial District must be adequately and sufficiently empowered and employed to face the realities on ground.

Chairman on the occasion, Elder Chibuike Nwokeukwu (SAN) described the declaration of Nwaogu and her subsequent going to the Senate if elected, as the best thing that would happen to the Senatorial District in recent times.

“Since Nwaogu left the Senate, Abia Central has had no representative and the narrative would soon change”.

Nwokeukwu said with the caliber of people in APC in Abia, he had no doubt the party will win the state in 2023.

Chief Onions Acho, chairman of APC in Abia said the party would provide level playing field for all aspirants.

He commended Nwaogu for her interest in serving her people and wished her well.