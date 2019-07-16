Senator Peter Nwoboshi on Tuesday reclaimed his Delta South Senatorial seat as the Supreme Court justices unanimously ruled in his favour against Regina Daniel’s husband, Mr Ned Nwoko.

Nwoboshi and Nwoko had been in legal battle over the soul of the just concluded Delta South Senatorial election under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Apex Court in its ruling agreed with the Court of Appeal which declared Nwoboshi as the validly elected senator representing Delta South.

It would be recalled that Ned Nwoko had approached the apex court challenging the earlier ruling of the Court of Appeal which declared Nwoboshi as the winner of the election.

The Appeal Court’s ruling was against the ruling of the High Court which declared Ned Nwoko as the duely elected senator representing the senatorial district.