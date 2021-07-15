The Senator representing Imo East Senatorial district, Senator Ezenwa Onyewuchi has condemned the suspension of six members of the State House of Assembly over alleged unparliamentary activities without due process.

In a statement released by his media aide, Chiaka Alozie, the Senator described the suspension of the lawmakers as a breach of their fundamental rights and a threat to democracy.

He reminds the leadership of the house that the suspended lawmakers are entitled to fair hearing in accordance with the sacrosanct rules of the Imo State House of Assembly and the Nigerian constitution.

Senator Onyewuchi noted that the suspension of these lawmakers especially the minority leader over unverified allegations is most worrisome and a dangerous trend.

He further stated that it is unconscionable to deny the constituencies who these lawmakers represent a voice in the State House of Assembly.

He therefore urged the leadership of the House to rescind their suspension and recall the affected members so that they can resume their legislative duties and fulfill their obligations to their constituents.

